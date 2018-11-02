Online Blockchain (OBC) Stock Price Up 44.5%

Online Blockchain PLC (LON:OBC) shares rose 44.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.75 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 38.30 ($0.50). Approximately 146,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).

About Online Blockchain (LON:OBC)

Online Blockchain PLC operates as an incubator and investor in Internet and information businesses in the United Kingdom. The company, through its investment in ADVFN plc, develops and provides financial information; offers research services; and develops and exploits ancillary Internet sites. The company was formerly known as On-line plc and changed its name to Online Blockchain PLC in December 2017.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Online Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.