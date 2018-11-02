Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 53,785 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 522.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 44,097 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BorgWarner by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 35,719 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,161,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 59,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,102,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,603,000 after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised BorgWarner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Shares of BWA opened at $41.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.88. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $666,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,133.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $302,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.