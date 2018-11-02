Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Rating for Graco (GGG)

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) in a research report report published on Monday. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GGG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, July 27th. DA Davidson set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Graco and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Get Graco alerts:

NYSE GGG traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $41.75. 14,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,087. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Graco has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $415.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.06%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 32,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $1,506,978.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,691.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 97,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $4,592,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,233.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 15.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 3,426.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,611,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,581 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 38.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 305,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.