Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

ORC stock remained flat at $$6.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,665. The company has a market capitalization of $332.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.32. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.55%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 61,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 16.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 57.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 2,271.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 111,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.