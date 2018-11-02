Orion Group (ORN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $125.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.40 million.

NYSE ORN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $150.81 million, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.13. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

In other Orion Group news, CFO Christopher James Dealmeida sold 5,999 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $56,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,132 shares in the company, valued at $846,754. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 12,064 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $111,953.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,686 shares in the company, valued at $321,886.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,669 shares of company stock worth $206,161. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORN. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Orion Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Orion Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $10.00 price target on shares of Orion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

