Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Stake Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,394 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Ormat Technologies worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $52.71 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In related news, EVP Bob Sullivan sold 20,329 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,157,533.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,353.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

