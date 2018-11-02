OSI Systems (OSIS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $82.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OSIS. B. Riley raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $81.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.38.

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $71.82. 3,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,146. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $91.45.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. OSI Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $1,872,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,203,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $345,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,975.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,072 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,995. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 19.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 252,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth $242,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 12.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 13.7% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 354,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,418,000 after buying an additional 42,716 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.