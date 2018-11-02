OSI Systems (OSIS) vs. Xperi (XPER) Head-To-Head Comparison

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of OSI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of OSI Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Xperi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OSI Systems and Xperi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.09 billion 1.20 -$29.12 million $3.61 19.89 Xperi $373.73 million 1.89 -$56.55 million $1.37 10.48

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OSI Systems and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems -2.72% 14.08% 5.26% Xperi -19.66% -2.09% -0.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OSI Systems and Xperi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 2 2 0 2.50 Xperi 0 1 5 0 2.83

OSI Systems currently has a consensus price target of $83.83, indicating a potential upside of 16.74%. Xperi has a consensus price target of $28.80, indicating a potential upside of 100.56%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than OSI Systems.

Dividends

Xperi pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. OSI Systems does not pay a dividend. Xperi pays out 58.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

OSI Systems has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OSI Systems beats Xperi on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. The company's Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. Its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices primarily under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, and OSI Laserscan names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, this segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands. It delivers software and hardware based solutions to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and monetizes chip-scale packaging solutions and low-temperature wafer bonding solutions; and 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for semiconductors that are used in products, such as smartphones, as well as computers and servers used in datacenters. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

