P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.13% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 144.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 51.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.07. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Allen West sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $45,515.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. P.A.M. Transportation Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

