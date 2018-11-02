Pain Therapeutics (PTIE) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) rose 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 1,721,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,136,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $8.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.62.

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.50.

In other news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $63,426.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,841.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund sold 1,256,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $1,281,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,968,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,705. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pain Therapeutics stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) by 152.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Pain Therapeutics worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Pain Therapeutics, Inc develops drugs for nervous system disorders in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is REMOXY, a proprietary abuse-deterrent oral formulation of oxycodone to treat severe chronic pain. It is also developing FENROCK, a proprietary abuse-deterrent transdermal pain patch for pain relief; PTI-125, a small molecule drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease; and PTI-125DX, a blood-based diagnostic/biomarker to detect Alzheimer's disease.

