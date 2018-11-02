Palladium Partners LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.2% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,899,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,511,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,661,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 8,606.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,403 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 881,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $86,001,020.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,691,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 594,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $58,417,238.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,250,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,199,130 shares of company stock worth $976,228,654 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.16.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.