Pandacoin (PND) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,534.00

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pandacoin has a market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $3,534.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

