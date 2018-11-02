Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 293,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after buying an additional 43,994 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $100.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $94.97 and a 1 year high of $108.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

