Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 46,111 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

