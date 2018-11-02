Park Lawn Corp (PLC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

Shares of PLC traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$23.40. 30,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,643. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$19.54 and a 1-year high of C$27.95.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$40.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.73 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. The company also engages in chapels, planning offices, and transfer service businesses.

