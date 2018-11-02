Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th.

Park-Ohio has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Park-Ohio has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.85. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $432.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.83 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 48,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $1,955,869.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,522,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,783,987.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

