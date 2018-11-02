Parker-Hannifin (PH) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Buy

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $193.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s current price.

PH has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Argus downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.17.

Shares of PH stock opened at $159.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $143.00 and a twelve month high of $212.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $420,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total value of $283,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,465.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 50.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,646,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 40.8% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 824,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,523,000 after purchasing an additional 238,927 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 34.6% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

