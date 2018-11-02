Patrick Industries (PATK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PATK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.50.

Patrick Industries stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.97. 249,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.82. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $575.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.23 million. Research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,023. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 7,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

