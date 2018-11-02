Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $27.24 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $521.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

