Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 727,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th will be issued a $0.1472 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBA. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

