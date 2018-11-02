Penn National Gaming (PENN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.06, but opened at $24.28. Penn National Gaming shares last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 5573357 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 268.43%. The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on PENN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott bought 100,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $3,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $234,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12,755.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,103,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after buying an additional 1,095,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,547,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,557,000 after buying an additional 823,049 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 149,643.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 730,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after buying an additional 730,261 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,265,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,271,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

