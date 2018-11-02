Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 3.2% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 40.7% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 131,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 33.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

EEM stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

