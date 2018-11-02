Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Hovde Group set a $40.00 price objective on Peoples Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

PEBO stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,159,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 51,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

