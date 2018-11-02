Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $681.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $39.58.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.46 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,334,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,283,000 after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,159,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 51,516 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

