Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of PUB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,597. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $630.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.76%.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $48,083.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,226.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $380,601 over the last three months. 18.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 69.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 489,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 200,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,871,000 after purchasing an additional 135,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 70,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 97.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,660 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

