Perion Network (PERI) Announces Earnings Results

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. Perion Network had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $57.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 43.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 223,473 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,791,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 289,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.