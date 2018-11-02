PerkinElmer (PKI) Announces Earnings Results

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.72 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. PerkinElmer updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.60-3.60 EPS and its FY18 guidance to ~$3.60 EPS.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $82.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,610. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $69.21 and a 52-week high of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKI. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

In related news, insider Deborah A. Butters sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $319,088.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $249,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,855 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

