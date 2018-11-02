PGT Innovations (PGTI) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.27 million.

NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.43. 1,552,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,440. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $199.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

PGTI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

