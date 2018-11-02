Phantomx Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $24,490.00 and $102.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.43 or 0.02395113 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011900 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000502 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003658 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000589 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000082 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 32,661,109 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co.

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

