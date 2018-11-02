Phoenix Trading Up 30.4% This Week (PHX)

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $15.74 million and approximately $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Coinrail, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Phoenix has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000726 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000140 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Phoenix Profile

Phoenix is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Buying and Selling Phoenix

Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Binance, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

