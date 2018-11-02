Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Position Boosted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

PDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.24 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.