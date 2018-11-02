PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.45

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

NYSEARCA HYS opened at $98.58 on Friday. PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1-year low of $97.52 and a 1-year high of $101.47.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.