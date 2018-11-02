PIMCO ETF Tr/ENHANCED SHORT Mat (MINT) Stake Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO ETF Tr/ENHANCED SHORT Mat (NYSEARCA:MINT) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO ETF Tr/ENHANCED SHORT Mat were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MINT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PIMCO ETF Tr/ENHANCED SHORT Mat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO ETF Tr/ENHANCED SHORT Mat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO ETF Tr/ENHANCED SHORT Mat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in PIMCO ETF Tr/ENHANCED SHORT Mat by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in PIMCO ETF Tr/ENHANCED SHORT Mat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000.

PIMCO ETF Tr/ENHANCED SHORT Mat stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,449. PIMCO ETF Tr/ENHANCED SHORT Mat has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $101.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from PIMCO ETF Tr/ENHANCED SHORT Mat’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

About PIMCO ETF Tr/ENHANCED SHORT Mat

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

