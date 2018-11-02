Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.32

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from Pimco Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $101.26 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.07 and a fifty-two week high of $106.67.

