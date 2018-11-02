Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.44 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

CAKE opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 10.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $1,363,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $5,634,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 19.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $53,204.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 500 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,546.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.77%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 21, 2018, it operated 215 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

