Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Realogy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Realogy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Realogy has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $32.67.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Realogy by 649.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

