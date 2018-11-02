Pitney Bowes (PBI) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. Pitney Bowes also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.15-1.30 EPS.

NYSE PBI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.09. 4,477,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.96. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.67 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 138.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

