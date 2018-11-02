Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Position Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,243,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 304,669 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $56,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,094,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,142 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,932,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 816,014 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 217,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 127.66%.

PAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

In other news, VP Chris Herbold sold 10,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $279,072.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,881.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

