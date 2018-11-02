Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAH shares. Citigroup cut shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

In related news, insider John David Tolbert acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scot Benson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,327.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,281,137 shares of company stock valued at $124,380,356. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Platform Specialty Products by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 227,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Platform Specialty Products by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Platform Specialty Products by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Platform Specialty Products by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Platform Specialty Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAH opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Platform Specialty Products has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $13.54.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.69 million. Platform Specialty Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Platform Specialty Products will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

