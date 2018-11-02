Platform Specialty Products (PAH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Platform Specialty for the third quarter and the full year are going down of late. Platform Specialty is exposed to raw material inflation which may hurt its margins. The company’s high debt level is another concern. Poor weather conditions and softness in Europe are also affecting its Agricultural business.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Platform Specialty Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Platform Specialty Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Platform Specialty Products stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,119. Platform Specialty Products has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 3.18.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Platform Specialty Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Platform Specialty Products will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $3,122,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scot Benson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 85,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,327.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,281,137 shares of company stock worth $124,380,356. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 390,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 76,763 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,718,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,999,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 331,883 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,182,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

