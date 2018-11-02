Pluralsight Inc (PS) Stake Decreased by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the second quarter worth approximately $17,519,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,141,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,544,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,240,000. 50.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. First Analysis reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Pluralsight to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of PS stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Pluralsight Inc has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

