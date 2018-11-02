Pluralsight (PS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

Get Pluralsight alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PS. Bank of America increased their price target on Pluralsight from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Pluralsight from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. First Analysis reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pluralsight to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Pluralsight from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of PS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,052. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pluralsight by 10,170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 502,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 459,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 68,775 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,817,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,014,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after acquiring an additional 298,069 shares in the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluralsight (PS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.