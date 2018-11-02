PokeCoin (POKE) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

PokeCoin (CURRENCY:POKE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One PokeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PokeCoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. PokeCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PokeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015485 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00150714 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00252415 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.58 or 0.09873996 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012998 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About PokeCoin

PokeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pokemoncoindev.

Buying and Selling PokeCoin

PokeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PokeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PokeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PokeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

