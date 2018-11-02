PPL (PPL) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.34.

PPL traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. 4,494,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,215,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PPL has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded PPL from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.18.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

