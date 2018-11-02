PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.22-4.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87-2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.PRA Health Sciences also updated its FY18 guidance to $4.22-4.27 EPS.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.30. 10,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $76.39 and a 1-year high of $112.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRAH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Pra Investors L.P. Kkr sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $656,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

