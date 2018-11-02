PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PRA Health Sciences updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.22-4.27 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $4.22-4.27 EPS.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $101.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $76.39 and a twelve month high of $112.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRAH. BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on PRA Health Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

In related news, major shareholder Pra Investors L.P. Kkr sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $656,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.