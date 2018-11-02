Premier Oil (PMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Premier Oil (LON:PMO) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the oil producer’s stock.

PMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 146.50 ($1.91).

Get Premier Oil alerts:

Shares of PMO traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 107.40 ($1.40). 8,473,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,200,000. Premier Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 42.75 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 104.56 ($1.37).

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.