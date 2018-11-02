Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.84-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $985-995 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $986.48 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.40.

NYSE:PBH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 590,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,384. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.76%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

