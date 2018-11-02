Pretium Resources (PVG) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

PVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on Pretium Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of PVG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.30 and a beta of -0.12.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $146.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

