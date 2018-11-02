Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 109.80 ($1.43) on Tuesday. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 107.25 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.50 ($1.61).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

