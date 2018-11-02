Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 109.80 ($1.43) on Tuesday. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 107.25 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.50 ($1.61).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply